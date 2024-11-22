The Day of the Jackal renewed for a second season

Sky and Peacock have announced the renewal of their smash-hit drama-thriller series The Day of the Jackal for a second season.

Since its November debut, the series has captivated audiences worldwide. In the UK, it’s officially the biggest Sky Original ever, with a staggering 3 million viewers tuning in during its first week—the most significant launch on Sky in over two years.

Eddie Redmayne’s portrayal of the enigmatic assassin Jackal has been widely celebrated, with some calling it one of his finest performances. Lashana Lynch, meanwhile, shines as the determined British intelligence officer hunting him down.

The series follows the deadly cat-and-mouse game between the elusive Jackal and the relentless intelligence officer assigned to capture him.

From high-speed chases to explosive confrontations, The Day of the Jackal delivers relentless action and gripping suspense.

The first season boasted a star-studded cast, including Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, and Richard Dormer, alongside Redmayne and Lynch.

While details about season two remain under wraps, the show’s renewal has sparked anticipation for more high-octane thrills and deeper dives into its characters’ lives.

We can expect another round of breathtaking drama as the saga continues.