First look at Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch in The Day of the Jackal

Sky and Peacock have just dropped an exciting first look at their upcoming series The Day of the Jackal.

This highly anticipated 10-part Original series stars Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, with thrilling first look images giving fans a sneak peek into the action.

The teaser promises a gripping modern reimagining of the classic tale.

Eddie Redmayne takes on the role of the Jackal, a top-tier assassin who’s always on the run.

Lashana Lynch plays a relentless British intelligence officer determined to hunt him down.

Úrsula Corberó, known for her role in Money Heist, stars as Nuria, someone intimately linked to the Jackal’s secret life.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Charles Dance as Timothy Winthrop and Richard Dormer as Norman.

Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara also bring their talents to the screen.

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s renowned novel and the acclaimed 1973 film, this series promises high-stakes drama and intense action.

Written by Top Boy’s Ronan Bennett and directed by award-winner Brian Kirk, the show has a powerhouse team behind it.

Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch are also part of the executive production team, ensuring a top-notch experience.

The Day of the Jackal will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, and on Peacock in the US starting November 7th.

Get ready for a thrilling chase across Europe that will keep you on the edge of your seat.