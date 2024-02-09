Sue Perkins embarks on the journey of a lifetime to explore the majestic state of Alaska, known as America’s final frontier.

Where to watch

Sue Perkins: Lost in Alaska airs on Channel 5 from Friday, 9 February at 9PM. You’ll also be able to stream on My5.

Spanning three episodes, Sue dives headfirst into the challenge of surviving on the fringes of civilisation. She delves into Alaska’s intriguing history, stunning natural landscapes, and meets the remarkable individuals who call this place home.

From gold prospectors and indigenous communities to hunters and those preparing for the apocalypse, Sue’s journey is both enlightening and entertaining.

Episode 1

The adventure begins in Anchorage, where Sue steps into the wild, miles away from her Croydon roots, to see if she can thrive in the wilderness—a land of adventure, beauty, and peril.

Her journey kicks off at a survival school, where she learns bear attack defence techniques, albeit with mixed success. As she ventures deeper into the Alaskan lifestyle, she faces the complex relationship between humans and wildlife and uncovers Alaska’s Russian influences. Her experiences range from feeding a demanding baby moose to grappling with the challenges of living alongside nature.

Episode 2

Continuing her Alaskan odyssey, Sue follows the historic gold trail deep into the heart of this vast and wild state. She ventures off the beaten path to uncover the state’s rich history and the extraordinary people who inhabit the Alaskan wilderness, questioning whether she could survive in such an intimidating environment.

In Willow, she engages in dog mushing, Alaska’s state sport and a crucial winter transport method. Sue’s journey takes her to the world’s end with doomsday preppers, exploring survival strategies in extreme conditions. She visits the old gold towns of Talkeetna and Fairbanks, immersing herself in Alaska’s frontier history, community spirit, gold panning, and even participates in a beard growing contest, embracing the state’s unique and independent ethos.

Her exploration concludes with a visit to a homesteader, assessing her ability to thrive off-grid in one of the planet’s most challenging and hazardous locations.

Alaska With Sue Perkins



Episode 3

In the series finale, Sue ventures even further into Alaska’s extreme wilderness, meeting inspiring communities living in this harsh environment. She explores the lives of Alaska Native communities, the challenges of frontier life, and contemplates the state’s future.

Facing her fear of flying, Sue undergoes an air crash simulation before flying to view the mesmerising Kennicott Glacier and remote areas inaccessible by road. Her journey takes her to McCarthy, a rejuvenating ghost town, and deeper into the interior to meet an Alaska Native family, learning about their culture and cuisine.

Sue’s adventure concludes with a trip along the Yukon River to the Native Village of Tanana, exploring the challenges of this ancient community, and a visit to the vast Wrangell St Elias National Park, an area as large as Switzerland, where she experiences the true essence of wilderness.