Watch the sparkling Strictly Come Dancing 2024 trailer

The start date and trailer for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 has dropped, and it’s promising to be a series like no other as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14 September at 7:20 pm, the new series teases a season full of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

This year’s star-studded line-up includes comedian Chris McCausland, singer and TV presenter JB Gill, broadcaster and opera singer Wynne Evans, and singer and actress Toyah Willcox. Dr Punam Krishan, known for her work as a media medic and broadcaster, will also be joining, along with model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri and TV personality, author, and radio host Pete Wicks.

Actor and singer Shayne Ward, actress Sarah Hadland, and actor Jamie Borthwick are set to light up the dancefloor, alongside three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean MBE and Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas. The line-up continues with Bafta-winning TV presenter Nick Knowles, former footballer and broadcaster Paul Merson, and Olympic hockey player and TV presenter Sam Quek, promising a diverse and exciting competition.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood, and Anton Du Beke are back, ready to dish out praise and critiques in equal measure.

The professional dancer line-up also promises to wow, featuring Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Johannes Radebe, and the return of Aljaž Škorjanec after a two-year hiatus.