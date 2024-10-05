Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Scores & Spoilers (Movie Week)

It was another memorable Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing, with the remaining couples drawing inspiration from beloved films.

From lively Sambas to intense Paso Dobles, the fourteen stars left in the competition took to the floor with performances that ranged from magical to challenging.

This week, it was Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec who stole the show, delivering a stunning Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. Their emotional performance wowed the judges and secured them the highest score of the night with 34 points.

They narrowly edged out Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola along with Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, both couples scoring 33 points for their elegant Viennese Waltzes.

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez also scored 33 with the first couples’ choice of the series, dancing a Bollywood themed routine to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham = 8, 9, 8, 8 = 33

Meanwhile, Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard after a Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid.

Their 15 points from the judges put them at risk of facing the dreaded dance-off where last week it was Tom Dean who left Strictly.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer also struggled, earning just 19 points for their Cha Cha.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 3 – Leaderboard

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – 34 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – 33 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu – 33 Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez – 33 JB Gill and Amy Dowden – 32 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – 30 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas – 30 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin – 30 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones – 30 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – 28 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – 26 Paul Merson and Karen Hauer – 19 Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones – 15 Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk – did not dance

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk were forced to sit out this week due to an injury. It remains to be seen if they’ll return next week or if this could mark an early exit from the competition.

As the scores show, Tasha Ghouri is leading the pack, but the bottom two couples, Toyah Willcox and Paul Merson, may be facing the dance-off in Sunday’s results show.

The results will be revealed on Sunday night, where one couple will sadly leave the competition.

The show will also feature a musical performance from pianist Alexis Ffrench and a spectacular group routine from the professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday, 6 October at 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.