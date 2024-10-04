Nick Knowles forced to QUIT Strictly live show after knee injury

Nick Knowles has been forced to pull out of Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing live show after suffering a knee injury during rehearsals.

The DIY SOS presenter injured himself following an unfortunate fall while attempting a jump in a dress rehearsal, and is now recovering with the help of crutches.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed Nick’s withdrawal from this week’s show: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.”

Despite this setback, Nick has not been eliminated from the competition and will hopefully return to the dance floor next week if his recovery goes well.

They added that he would be welcome back next weekend so long as he got the all clear from medics.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again,” the statement read.

This marks the second time Nick has been injured during the Strictly competition.

Earlier in the season, he hurt his shoulder and arm while changing a car tyre but was granted a last-minute reprieve, allowing him to dance.

Nick had recently impressed both the judges and viewers with an American Smooth routine to Blur’s Parklife, scoring 22 points.

For this week’s routine, Nick and his partner, Luba Mushtuk, had been scheduled to perform a Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2 for Movie Week.

Sunday night will still see another celebrity head home after Olympian Tom Dean became the first star to be eliminated last weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.