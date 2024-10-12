Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs (Week 4)

Strictly Come Dancing’s new series continues tonight with its fourth live show and the routines have been confirmed.

It’s another brand new dance for the remaining celebrity couples as they face judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:20PM as the thirteen celebs and their pro partners hit the ballroom – including returning Nick Knowles.

Tonight’s routines

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for Week 4 are:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Salsa to Down Under by Men At Work – Stream/Download

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: Jive to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by Lizzo – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar, Lucenzo – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: Rumba to You Might Need Somebody by Kara Marni – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Viennese Waltz to Nobody Gets Me by SZA – Stream/Download

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk: Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2 – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Fred Astaire – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Quickstep to Town Called Malice by The Jam – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: Samba to Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Foxtrot to Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: Cha Cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub feat. Melanie Williams – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Charleston to Unhealthy by Anne-Marie, Shania Twain – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Tango to Money, Money, Money by ABBA – Stream/Download

The show returns tomorrow, Sunday, 13 October at 7:15 PM, for the third results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the next couple leaving the competition will be announced.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with the latest viewers’ votes to determine the bottom two.

Thecouples with the lowest scores will face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who to save and which will be the next to head home.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special musical performance by Snow Patrol.