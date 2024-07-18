Strictly Come Dancing launch show confirms recording details

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will film its pre-recorded launch on 4 September.

While the show is currently making headlines for unfortunate reasons, work is well underway on the landmark 20th year of Strictly.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will return for the show’s 22nd series.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

In the pre-recorded launch show, they welcome 15 brand new celebrities to the Strictly ballroom. The opening episode will see the celebs paired with their professionals before a first group dance.

You can find out about getting tickets to be in the audience for the recording here.

The pre-recorded launch episode will be followed by thirteen weeks of live shows in London, and the traditional week in Blackpool. Expect the usual themes such as Movies Week, Musicals and of course Halloween.

As for who’s on the line up, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, who won the 2023 festive special, is one of the latest rumoured names.

Helen Worth, leaving Coronation Street after 50 years, is also rumoured to be joining. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is keen to participate, subject to her schedule.

The BBC is eyeing Mollie Pearce from The Traitors while Comedian Chris McCausland could be the first blind contestant.

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts may join after her band’s tour alongside YouTuber GK Barry, Homes Under The Hammer’s Martin Roberts, Punk singer Toyah Willcox and former England fly-half Danny Cipriani.