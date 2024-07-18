Your guide to getting Strictly Come Dancing tickets

The first Strictly Come Dancing tickets have been announced for this year’s live shows.

The BBC One series is set to return to TV in September and you can now try your luck to be in the audience.

Hosted once again by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios with a one off special live from the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool in November.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,Picture shows: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas ,BBC,Ray Burmiston

There will also be the opportunity to be a part of the show in a number of pre-recorded elements, including pro dances and the launch show.

Tickets will be given away for FREE in a random draw to those that apply, with the ballot open now for the pre-recorded shows. You can apply for tickets online by clicking here.

The ballot for audience tickets for the live episodes will open a little later in 2024.

The minimum age limit is 14 and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you get tickets consider yourself VERY lucky – back in 2015 it was revealed that a total of 5.2 million applied for tickets but less than 100,000 got the chance to take a seat over the course of series.

Strictly Come Dancing will start on Saturday nights in September on BBC One.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

They will welcome 15 brand new celebrities to the Strictly ballroom for thirteen weeks of competition.