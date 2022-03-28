The Full Monty to return as TV series on Disney+

Disney+ is making a new TV series inspired by hit British film The Full Monty.

Brand-new limited series also titled The Full Monty comes from the makers of the original BAFTA-winning movie.

It will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

Disney says the series "will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

The new original series on Disney+ will see the original lead cast reprise their fan-favourite roles including Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as Gaz, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as Jean, Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as Guy, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as Lomper, Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as Gerald.

The series will also introduce a whole new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

Simon Beaufoy, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer commented: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.

"We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The Full Monty TV series will stream on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S. A release date is to be announced.

The original 1997 film The Full Monty is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK now.