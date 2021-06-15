Vacation Friends to premiere on Disney+ in August

New movie Vacation Friends is to premiere on Star on Disney+ this summer.

The film stars John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Night School), Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Palm Springs), Robert Wisdom (The Alienist, Ballers), Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter, Holidate) and Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf, Madea’s Family Reunion).

The film will be released on Disney+ in the UK on 27 August.

A teaser shares: "In this raw and raunchy comedy, strait-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

"Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new 'vacation friends.;

"Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation."

Directed by Clay Tarver (Silicon Valley), Vacation Friends was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley.

In the US, the film will be released on Hulu.

The film will also be available in Latin America as part of the new Star+ direct-to-consumer service launching on 31 August in the region.