Queer Eye season 6 Netflix UK release date and trailer revealed

The sixth season of Queer Eye is coming to Netflix UK - but when is the release date?
The series sees the Fab Five - consisting of food and wine expert Antoni, fashion expert Tan, culture expert Karamo, design expert Bobby, and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness - making over people's lives.
The show debuted on Netflix in 2018 and immediately proved a massive hit with five full seasons and a one-off special to date.
Now Series 6 is on its way...
Queer Eye series 6 release date
Queer Eye season 6 will premiere on Netflix on 31 December, 2021 at 8AM UK time.
For season 6, the Fab Five are heading to Texas.
A teaser from Netflix reads: "The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans."
You can watch the trailer below...
As always, the Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!
For now, you can binge watch the past five seasons of Queer Eye on Netflix UK here.