ITV has unveiled its autumn storylines for Emmerdale - here's a spoiler-filled preview of what to expect.

In a series of teasers, soap bosses have revealed what's to come from the soap over the coming months.

Is there anything stopping the murderous Meena (Paige Sandhu) now it seems she has got away with killing Leanna?

With seemingly no sign of a conscience and a distinct lack of empathy will this attention-loving psychopath finally achieve her aim to get David (Matthew Wolfenden) all to herself? Will his son Jacob stand in Meena’s way? Or could she find Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) is becoming a hindrance? With David relying on friend Victoria for help with his childcare, could David unwittingly be putting both Victoria and their two children in murderous Meena’s way?

Tracy (Amy Walsh) is trying to be the best mum she can to her baby daughter Frankie, but unbeknownst to those closest to her, she is struggling with postnatal depression. Will she seek the help she so desperately needs before things get worse?

Liv (Isobel Steele) has struggled ever since she left Paul (Reece Dinsdale) to perish in the barn. With her heavy drinking having escalated, Liv appears to be ruled by alcohol and is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain relationships with her friends and family, who so desperately want to help her.

When Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) intervenes in order to protect son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) from Liv’s downward spiral, could it set Liv on a course of self-destruction that could see her fighting for her life? Will anyone manage to get through to poor Liv before alcohol takes its final hold?

Meanwhile, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy (Nick Miles) have finally called their relationship a day, but they haven’t yet told the kids. Could their plans be derailed by a fateful conversation?

Marlon (Mark Charnock) is in the middle of every parent’s nightmare when he discovers his daughter April (Amelia Flanaghan) is a victim of online bullying. Thinking he has solved the problem, he vows to be there for her, but when his financial struggles go from bad to worse, will he be distracted when the bullying returns full force?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday 7PM & Thursday 8PM on ITV.

Picture: Emmerdale 2021. Left to right - Victoria Sugden [ISABEL HODGINS], Meena Jutla [PAIGE SANDHU] and David Metcalfe [MATTHEW WOLFENDEN]

