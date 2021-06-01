Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes to premiere online during Euro 2020

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will premiere their latest episodes online this summer.

The two ITV soaps will join EastEnders in putting each week's instalments online every Monday during the Euro 2020 tournament.

For four weeks starting from Monday 14 June, the episodes airing that week will be available each Monday via the ITV Hub to enable viewers to have the choice of watching as a box set ahead of the TV transmission.

Both shows have some big storylines ready for the coming month.

The residents of Coronation Street will be forced to decide whose side they’re on this season as it becomes clear that all’s not fair in love and war in Weatherfield.

A teaser shares: "As the key players line up against each other this summer, we’ll see Paul (Peter Ash) go head to head with Todd (Gareth Pierce) for Billy’s (Daniel Brocklebank) affections, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) do battle with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) as she fights for their girls following his affair with Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu), and Johnny (Richard Hawley) tackling Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) over her fling with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

"The drama won’t just be on the pitch during the UEFA Euros football tournament, as there’ll be plenty of action on the street too as friends and family are asked which team they are supporting.

"Will it be Team Johnny? Johnny may feel like the wronged party after Jenny slept with Ronnie while he was in prison. But Team Jenny supporters will point out he was far from the model husband as he was sent down for a serious historical crime.

"Team Paul fans will be rooting for him to uncover Todd’s scheming ways which won Billy back. But Todd’s roguish charm and clear love for Billy will see others on his side as they back Team Todd.

"Fiz has an army of fans who’ll be Team Fiz, after long term partner Tyrone ran off with a much younger Alina. But as a hurt and humiliated Fiz decides she wants custody of their girls there’ll be those who come out Team Tyrone as he fights to be a great dad despite his affair."

Over on Emmerdale, Courage, revenge, deception, secrets and betrayal are the themes creating sensational drama this summer.

A series of gripping storylines will be at the forefront of the much loved Yorkshire based soap as four of Emmerdale’s female characters take centre stage.

A teaser reveals: "Kim is still the victim of mind games and as her paranoia continues she sets another trap for her nearest and dearest. Played magnificently by Claire King, Kim feels utterly betrayed by recent events, but will her detective work pay off and will she catch her culprit. Or is Kim in mortal danger?

"Manipulative Meena, played by Paige Sandhu, continues to meddle in Jacob and David’s lives. When Jacob, played by Joe Warren Plant, scuppers her plans to move in with David (Matthew Wolfenden), how far will she go to get what she wants?

"One of life’s true survivors, Faith, played by Sally Dexter, fears her cancer may have returned. We see her try to bury these concerns rather than face them head on and when a situation is misconstrued how far will she go to keep this secret from her family?

"Besotted with her first child Frankie, Tracy, played by Amy Walsh, takes her concerns for the child’s safety too far. Those feelings are taking control of her and she risks alienating those closest to her. Will she seek the help she so desperately needs before things get any worse?"

Emmerdale will also celebrate its first Pride event with a fabulous guest appearance from Drag Race UK’s, The Vivienne.