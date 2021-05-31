EastEnders to drop each week's episodes online at once during Euro 2021

EastEnders will drop each week's worth of episodes on BBC iPlayer at once during Euro 2021.

Fans of the BBC One soap will be able to binge the latest instalments online when it suits them this summer.

Each week's four episodes will be available to stream from BBC iPlayer every Monday at 6AM starting on June 14.

The change is currently only temporary due to the upcoming football tournament, which will see schedules shifted to accommodate matches.

Producer Jon Sen commented: "Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

"With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

"From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks."

For now you can watch EastEnders airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

Latest episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

