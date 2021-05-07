The Vivienne is to make a guest appearance on Emmerdale for a Pride celebration this summer.

Emmerdale villagers will be celebrating Pride next month and who better to join the cast for the day than Drag Race UK’s first winner, The Vivienne.

Playing her fabulous self, The Vivienne will make an appearance at Emmerdale’s first Pride day, which will see the village church and LGBTQ+ communities join forces for a day of celebration.

The Vivienne said: "I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale's first ever Pride.

"My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It's great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it. We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour.

Emmerdale producer, Kate Brooks added: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year's Pride event in style.

"The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process."

Viewers will be able to see The Vivienne’s appearance on screen at the end of June.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday 7PM & Thursday 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with the latest episodes online with the ITV Hub.