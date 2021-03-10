Tracie Bennett to return to Coronation Street after 22 years

Tracie Bennett will reprise her role as Sharon Bentley on ITV's Coronation Street

Rita Tanner will soon get a blast from the past when her errant foster daughter Sharon returns to Weatherfield.

Award winning West End and Broadway actress Tracie Bennett will be reprise the role she made famous in the 80s and 90s.

ITV tease of the scenes, to air from April: "Sharon Bentley was last seen on the cobbles in 1999, and no one is more surprised to see her than Rita, especially as the pair fell out over Sharon’s attempt to sell the Kabin after it was gifted to her.

"Jenny Connor is also less than impressed with the prodigal foster daughter’s return and Rita’s decision to give Sharon another chance.

"What has brought Sharon back to a place where she has more enemies than friends, and will Rita live to regret letting this cuckoo back into the nest?"

On her return to Coronation Street 22 years after leaving, and 39 years since she first arrived as troubled teenager Sharon, Tracie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the cobbles.

"It is a dream come true for me, I had such an amazing time there and I am looking forward to working with Barbara again and getting my teeth into the storylines they have planned for Sharon.

“I was first approached about coming back about 18 months ago, I was keen and excited to see what was in store but my work schedule and then the pandemic has meant that it has taken till now for it all to come together. I am so pleased that I can finally tell everyone as it has been hard trying to keep the secret.”

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “It’s extremely exciting to see someone of Tracie’s calibre revisit a role so rich in history and with such a complicated psychology.

"Sharon returns across some badly burned bridges to reconnect with Rita - but very quickly her presence becomes destabilising and extremely dangerous, in ways that I hope the viewers won’t see coming.

"The big question is: what has her life become since she was last on the Street? The answer to that question will drive a massive story for us, which runs into the summer and beyond.”