Sky launches new David Attenborough series

Sky has unveiled its latest venture into the natural world with the announcement of a new series titled Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough.

Advertisements

Set to premiere on Sunday 25 February on Sky Nature and the streaming service NOW, the series promises to offer viewers a groundbreaking exploration of how animals utilise sound for communication, survival, and prosperity.

Viewers can expect to delve into the fascinating ways in which animals, including baby caiman, lions, hyenas, and various birds, use sound. The series aims to showcase new scientific discoveries and provide an intimate look at the natural world through the lens of sound.

Filmed in stunning 4K ultra-high definition, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough employs the latest in audio technology. The documentary utilises specially adapted cameras and laser vibrometers to offer a never-before-seen perspective on animal communication. Tiny microphones capable of capturing the faintest sounds and 360-Dolby Atmos Sound will immerse viewers in the rich soundscapes of nature.

Each episode will focus on the stories of eight different animals, followed by a five-minute behind-the-scenes segment, revealing the cutting-edge technology and filming techniques used to capture these incredible sounds.

Sharmila Choudhury, Series Producer said: “We are delighted to be able to reveal a fascinating side to the natural world that is often overlooked, showing the many astonishing ways that animals use sound to survive and thrive.”

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual, Sky UK added: “We’re incredibly excited to bring this ground-breaking natural history series to the Sky audience. Offering a surprising and intimate view of the natural world, through the medium of sound, we’re thrilled to have worked with the incomparable Sir David Attenborough and the Humble Bee team on this innovative project.”

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough airs on Sky Nature and NOW on Sunday, 25 February.