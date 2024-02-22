Simon Cowell pranked AGAIN by Ant & Dec on new Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns this Saturday, featuring Simon Cowell in a hilarious Undercover segment, and here’s your first look.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend on Saturday, 24 February at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Simon Cowell will join Ant & Dec live in the SNT studio for a hilarious Undercover.

Dec says: “We are ending the Undercovers where we started… with Simon Cowell! Our first ever Undercover was on Simon in LA when he was a judge on American Idol.

“So we’ve gone back and got Simon Cowell again. We went out to LA and gave him the day from hell whilst he was judging on America’s Got Talent.”

Ant adds: “It was even sweeter getting him the second time round because we also got him during his downtime as he’s riding his bike around Malibu, it’s very, very funny.”

Also coming up in the first live show of the series; Stephen Merchant as the Guest Announcer, the unveiling of the brand new Little Ant & Dec and a special End of the Show Show with Becky Hill and Urban Theory.