The Apprentice cancelled for 2020 with highlight episodes to air instead

The Apprentice won't air in 2020, it's been officially confirmed this week.

Filming for this year's series, which typically airs in the autumn, was halted in March due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Advertisements

With production yet to resume, The Apprentice bosses have announced that the show will not be airing this year.

"Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020," they said in a statement to The Sun newspaper. "Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“While this is understandably disappointing news, viewers will still be able to get their weekly fix of memorable tasks, favourite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside brand new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and many more from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing on BBC1.”

Lord Sugar previously said that the show could air next Spring but may not be back until autumn 2021.

"Could be back in Spring 2021 or skip a whole year and back in October 2021," he said in response to a fan question on the social media website.

Lord Sugar added: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."

Advertisements

With The Apprentice not making it to screens this year it's the first time since 2005 without a series airing.

Last year's fifteenth series saw Lord Sugar name Carina Lepore as the winner of the show.

Her baking business received a £250,000 investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

Meanwhile the BBC has also announced a number of other changes to TV schedules due to the current health situation.

Production has stopped on all on-going series from EastEnders to RuPaul's Drag Race, with EastEnders now off air completely.

Little Mix's new talent show The Search has been postponed indefinitely having originally been due to begin on TV in April.

Advertisements

The channel recently announced plans to reshow the 2020 Olympics and other sporting highlights over the summer.

It follows events such as the 2020 Olympics, Euro 2020 and Wimbledon all being cancelled.

More on: The Apprentice 2020