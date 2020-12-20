Strictly Come Dancing voting figures won't be revealed and here's why

The Strictly Come Dancing voting figures and stats seemingly won't be revealed again by the BBC.

Rival shows like Britain's Got Talent regularly release detailed voting breakdowns at the end of their respective series but the BBC won't be following suit.

Advertisements

Last night saw Bill Bailey win the latest run in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final between himself, Maisie Smith, HRVY and Jamie Laing.

Once again viewers were able to vote for their favourite via phone, online and mobile, with the results combined with the judges' scores weekly to decide the bottom two in the dance off.

In the final it was viewer votes alone who decided the winner, with the judges votes just given as 'guidance'.

The BBC says that it will not be releasing Strictly Come Dancing voting figures.

As a result, we don't even know which of the celebs came second, third or fourth in the competition.

The BBC puts the decision down to not wanting to "affect the way that people vote".

Advertisements

The BBC state: "We invite you to vote for the dancers that you liked best, based on their performance in each show and during the series.

"Releasing voting figures could affect the way that people vote, and also have an impact on the participants. We therefore do not disclose the exact voting figures."

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood previously encouraged the BBC previously to release the stats but understood why they chose not to do so.

He told the Radio Times in 2017: “I only wish they’d make the figures from the phone vote public, to stop talk of it being fixed. But if one celeb gets 13 million votes and another gets two, it might not go down well.”

Meanwhile, previous finalists have insisted they DON'T want to know the full placings.

Speaking before the final in 2018, eventual winner Joe McFadden said: "It's sort of all irrelevant."

And Debbie McGee said: "I don't think it would be fair on people to release the voting figures because it would make some people feel really unpopular. And others...well.

Advertisements

"I don't see why we need to know, as long as you know you got through."

Strictly will return to BBC One for another series in the autumn of 2021.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020