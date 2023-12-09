Strictly Come Dancing 2023 voting opening times tonight

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new series and here’s all you need to know about voting for the new series.

Fifteen celebs have entered the ballroom for the latest series in 2023 on BBC One.

How to vote on Strictly Come Dancing

In order to vote online you’ll need to register for a BBC account. If you don’t have one already – Register for FREE HERE.

You can then vote when the lines open by going straight to the Strictly Come Dancing BBC homepage here and clicking on your favourite.

Note that you can vote up to three each week up until the final. You can vote either for the same person or for split your votes between multiple celebs.

You can also vote on Strictly by phone. Voting numbers are given out by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in the live show.

The online votes and the phone votes will be combined to determine the overall public rankings.

Strictly Come Dancing voting opening times

Voting lines will open at the end of the live show tonight (9 December) at 9PM.

The closing time for the voting lines will be announced in the show by Tess and Claudia. The closing time will also be announced on the Strictly website HERE. Typically, lines will be open for around 30 minutes.

Next Strictly Come Dancing elimination

In Sunday’s results (10 December), the public votes for the favourite couple on Strictly will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the overall rankings.

The bottom two celebrities will face the dance-off where they’ll have to perform again for the judges. Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. If there is a tie, head judge Shirley will have the casting vote.

Those that avoid elimination will head through to next weekend. In the final they’ll be in with the chance of winning the glitterball trophy. They’ll return to the dancefloor with a new dance ready to impress judges and viewers at home.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 group photo. Credit: BBC Studios/Ray Burniston

Who has left so far?

The celebs on the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington, sports star Annabel Croft, television host Angela Scanlon, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and actor Bobby Brazier.

Also on the line up are newsreader Angela Rippon, Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, TV presenter Zara McDermott, West End performer Layton Williams and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Concluding this season’s line up are Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, actor Nigel Harman and presenter Eddie Kadi.

Les Dennis was first out followed by Nikita Kanda, Jody Cundy and Ellie Kadi. Amanda Abbington then left on medical grounds. Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon were next to leave. In the last elimination, Angela Scanlon was voted-off. Last week, Nigel Harman left due to injury.