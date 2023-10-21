The fees that the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are paid have reportedly been revealed.

And they’re perhaps surprisingly little compared to other celebrity shows.

While some stars can pick up cheques for as much as £500,000 for a few weeks in I’m A Celebrity’s camp, Strictly’s contestants apparently get much less for a LOT more work.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

Unlike other shows where stars can negotiate their own fee, celebs on Strictly are said to all be paid the exact same although their final payout depends on how far they get in the competition.

How much are the Strictly Come Dancing line up paid?

According to tabloid reports, each celebrity is given a standard £25,000 fee for signing up which rises to £40,000 at the end of October.

Those who make the Quarter Finals enjoy £60,000 which climbs to £75,000 if they last an extra week and get into the semi-finals.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will reportedly be paid £100,000.

Celebs can also make extra cash by signing up to the live tour, which will take place at arenas across the country in the New Year.

While the money involved is still big bucks compared to your average yearly salary, it’s not enough to entice some celebs to sign up.

As for the money the professional dancers are paid, they’re rumoured to get £50,000 each series and can double that figure by appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up

Celebs on this year’s line up include EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, theatre performer Layton Williams and newsreader Angela Rippon.

Also on the cast are presenter Eddie Kadi, tennis star and TV & radio host Annabel Croft, actress Amanda Abbington, actress Ellie Leach, presenter and actor Les Dennis and reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott.

Concluding this season’s contestants are television presenter Angela Scanlon, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy and soap star Adam Thomas.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.