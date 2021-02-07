Love Island's new series this summer could film in the UK, it's been claimed.

The sexy reality show is set to return this summer after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However the show may not be heading to sunny Spain, with bosses reportedly looking at potential locations closer to home.

The Sun reports that producers are scouting resorts in Cornwall and Devon should restrictions not allow filming to take place in Majorca.

A source shared: "As a precautionary measure, producers have looked at several UK sites to hold the series, so if travel restrictions remain strict they have a back-up plan.

"Cornwall has been optioned, as well as Torquay, the Isles of Scilly and even Barry Island, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed."

The insider added: “ITV bosses are also worried about a fan backlash against the show if contestants are allowed to go away claiming work reasons but the rest of the country is still stuck at home.

“Of course, there are obvious weather restrictions with a UK location — and viewers will see a lot less skin.”

While the UK show was cancelled last year, the 2020 US series went ahead in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here faced similar problems, ultimately relocating its Australian camp to a castle in Wales for the latest series.

With filming on Love Island usually starting in July there's still plenty of time for things to change.

It was previously said that bosses were determined to get the show on air and are going all out to make it the biggest and best yet.

Laura Whitmore is set to return as host with filming currently planned for its usual location in Majorca between July and August.

Meanwhile it's been claimed that there have been more than 100,000 applications from singletons to enter the villa.

And if you want to be one more, applications for Love Island this year are currently open if you want to sign up.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after.

