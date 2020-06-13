I'm A Celebrity bosses 'want Tiger King star Carole Baskin in the jungle'

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is reportedly on the wish list for this year's I'm A Celebrity line up.

ITV are said to be keen to get the viral Netflix star in the jungle in the autumn.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the upcoming series.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "All names at this stage are speculation."

Netflix's documentary series Tiger King premiered in March, following the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners.

You can watch the eight-part series on Netflix in the UK here.

Meanwhile, other celebrities rumoured to be heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity this autumn include actress Nikki Sanderson, best known for her roles in soaps Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as well as ITV series Heartbeat.

Also tipped for the show are Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Beverley Callard and The Chase star Mark Labbett.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November and plans are already being put in place to work around any potential travel, lockdown or social distancing restrictions in Australia.

Speaking earlier in 2020, ITV chief Kevin Lygo said the channel was hopeful I'm A Celeb could go ahead this year as normal, although "alternatives" were being looked at just in case.