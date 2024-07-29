Giovanni Pernice might be heading to the jungle soon with a hefty fee on the table.

The 33-year-old dancer, who recently made headlines due to a row with actress Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing, could be swapping the ballroom for the Australian outback.

Amanda had lodged complaints against Giovanni, leading to a BBC investigation into his conduct on the popular dance show.

As a result, Giovanni left Strictly when the allegations surfaced.

Giovanni – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Now, rumours are swirling that he will join the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! later this year.

It’s claimed he could land a £100,000 fee to take part.

An insider spilled the beans to MailOnline, saying: “As long as those at the top are satisfied that Giovanni isn’t a bully and didn’t behave inappropriately during Strictly, they will be signing him up.”

“They know how much Strictly viewers will miss him. He’s a true fans’ favourite, so they hope he will draw in big audiences.”

“Just imagine him on I’m A Celeb, he would be a favourite to win and they know he would be very good value in the jungle.”

If the deal goes through, fans of Giovanni will get to see him tackle bush tucker trials and jungle challenges, adding a new twist to his TV career.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity is expected to begin in November on ITV1.

Strictly meanwhile will kick off in September on BBC One.