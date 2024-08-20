ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity will be back this autumn

ITV has confirmed the return of I’m A Celebrity this November, bringing a fresh lineup of celebrities ready to tackle the toughest challenge on TV.

Advertisements

After being the most-watched entertainment show of 2023, with nearly 11 million viewers tuning in for the launch, the show is set to return this autumn with even more excitement.

Once again Ant & Dec, will be live every night, guiding us through all the drama and antics as the new cast swaps their comfortable lives for the Australian jungle.

This year’s group of celebrities will be leaving behind all luxuries to spend up to three weeks cut off from the outside world, surviving on nothing but rice, beans, and whatever they can win in the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

Their every move will be under the watchful eyes of the public, who will decide which of them deserves to face the terrifying challenges that the jungle has in store.

Last year, we saw unforgettable moments like Sam’s bromance with Tony, Frankie and Tony’s dramatic late entrance, and Josie and Marvin’s hilarious Power Shower challenge.

With surprises around every corner, who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Stay tuned for I’m A Celebrity‘s return this autumn!