Ant and Dec reveal hopes of creating their own sitcom

Ant and Dec have revealed their hopes to launch their very own sitcom.

As they prepare to return with a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway, the Geordie duo have spoken about another potential project.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the pair spoke about hoping to do their own sitcom having held "extensive talks" behind the scenes.

Ant shared: “We’ve talked about it quite seriously in the past. We’ve got quite close. We did a version of The Likely Lads, which we loved.

“And we loved the process of it — rehearsing it and doing it in front of a live studio audience.”

Dec added to the tabloid: “You’ve got to get the idea right and make sure it’s the right thing at the right time.

"The other thing is finding time to do it with the three big shows we’ve got.”

For now, Ant and Dec are back with Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

In the first episode on February 22, The Pussycat Dolls will join Ant and Dec performing some of their biggest hits in the legendary End of the Show Show.

Plus, multi-award winning, international singing sensation Camila Cabello has been confirmed as the first Guest Announcer.

After SNT, Ant and Dec won't be away for long as they return with a new series of Britain's Got Talent.

And then in the autumn they'll be fronting I'm A Celebrity again after the show was confirmed for at least three more years.

It's no wonder they may be set to pocket some £40 million between them thanks to a multi-year golden handcuffs deal with ITV.