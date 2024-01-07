Here’s a full recap of this weekend’s instalment of The Masked Singer 2024 – who was behind the mask this week?.

The latest series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV1 each Saturday.

Over 8 episodes a brand new cast of 12 celebrities will be taking to the stage all while concealing their identities..

Presenter Davina McCall, TV personality Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan and singer Rita Ora make up this year’s panel who will try to find out who is hiding behind the masks each episode.

Saturday saw the second episode as another six contestants went head to head in their first performance. At the end of the show, a second celeb took off their mask.

Recap the performances and latest reveal below…

Air Fryer

First to sing in the latest episode was Air Fryer, performing Kings & Queens by Ava Max in their debut performance.

Bubble Tea

Second on stage was Bubble Tea who performed Material Girl by Madonna.

Owl

Next up, Owl performed Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue.

Eiffel Tower

Fourth to sing on Saturday, Eiffel Tower performed Voulez-Vous by ABBA.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar sang Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Piranha

Finally, Piranha closed the episode with a show-stopping performance of It’s All Coming Back to Me Now

Chicken Caesar is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Bubble Tea, Owl and Chicken Caesar that found themselves in the bottom three with Chicken Caesar the second character to ‘take it off,’ revealing comedian and host of Pointless, Alexander Armstrong.

Series 5 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.