Meet the Young MasterChef 2024 contestants

Young MasterChef is back for 2024 – meet the line up of contestants here.

Returning to BBC Three with a bang, Young MasterChef launches its second series, showcasing nine of Britain’s most talented young culinary enthusiasts. They’re stepping away from their everyday careers to showcase their cooking prowess.

Overseeing their culinary creations is the Michelin-trained, social media culinary star Poppy O’Toole, alongside the new addition to the judging panel – renowned chef, author, and YouTube food sensation, Big Has.

Young MasterChef 2024 contestants

Rizwan

Rizwan, a vibrant 19-year-old content creator, streamer, and full-time architecture student from Hyde, Manchester, is a standout contestant on Young MasterChef with his adventurous and charismatic cooking style.

Currently studying at The University of Salford, he grew up in a family rich in culinary tradition, living with his parents, an older brother and sister, and a younger sister.

Sheryl

Sheryl, a 21-year-old software engineering apprentice from East London, brings a unique blend of soulful cooking and vibrant storytelling to Young MasterChef. Born in Islington and raised in Redbridge and Newham, she studied at Palmer Catholic Academy in Ilford and is currently attending Ravensbourne University part-time.

Living with her parents, younger sister, and two older brothers, Sheryl’s passion for cooking started early in her childhood, inspired by her mother’s kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s shows.

Sheniece

Sheniece, a 24-year-old physical education teacher from West London, brings a vibrant and unique flair to Young MasterChef with her vegan culinary creations. Having studied at Brunel University and Goldsmiths University, she currently lives with her mother, step-father, sister, and brother.

Her passion for food and exploration of different cuisines began early, seeing cooking as a creative journey that transcends geographical boundaries.

Rima

Rima, a 21-year-old student and retail worker from Oldham, Greater Manchester, is making her mark on Young MasterChef with her diverse and creative approach to cooking. Currently studying at York St John University, Rima grew up in a bustling household with her parents and siblings, where she developed her culinary skills from a young age.

Her earliest memories of cooking involve making simple yet satisfying breakfasts, a meal that remains her favorite to prepare.

Caleb

Caleb, a 24-year-old service desk professional in telecommunications, has made his mark on Young MasterChef with his unique cooking style and resilient nature.

Born in London and currently residing in Birmingham with his mum, Caleb’s culinary journey began at the age of 12, learning to cook basmati rice under his mother’s guidance. His cooking, deeply rooted in creating joy and bringing people together, mirrors his childhood surrounded by family and friends.

Lewis

Lewis, a 21-year-old student studying Politics and Modern Languages at the University of Sheffield, currently residing in Spain for his year abroad, stands out on Young MasterChef with his eclectic cooking style and insightful perspective.

Born in Swindon, he has a deep connection to his hometown, Penhill, and cherishes the time spent with his family, including his mum, sister, and two cats, Maliq and Bear. His culinary roots are rich, with a father who is a chef and a family full of skilled cooks, instilling in him a love for food from a young age.

Famara

Famara, a 22-year-old parts apprentice with an eclectic culinary style, has emerged as a notable contestant on Young MasterChef. Born in Gambia and raised in South West London, Famara’s journey to the culinary world was marked by a period of academic exploration, initially pursuing civil and mechanical engineering before finding his true calling.

Living with his mum, aunt, and older sister, his earliest memories are filled with the aromas of diverse dishes, ranging from Gambian cuisine to European classics.

Sky

Sky, a 23-year-old makeup artist from North London, brings a diverse and heartfelt approach to cooking on Young MasterChef. Growing up in a close-knit family, Sky’s earliest cooking memories are tied to her nan’s Saturday parties, where cooking was a central part of family gatherings.

With a big family of seven, her home was always filled with the joys of shared meals, instilling in her a love for cooking and baking from a young age.

Kieran

Kieran, a 22-year-old greenkeeper from Ayr, Scotland, brings a spontaneous and adventurous spirit to Young MasterChef. Residing with his dad, younger brother, and two sisters, Kieran’s earliest culinary experiments began with simple yet satisfying creations like meatball sandwiches straight from a tin.

His cooking style, which he jovially describes as “winging it,” involves a blend of intuition and experimentation, making each of his dishes a unique experience.

