The next celebrity has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Strictly Come Dancing continued on Saturday and Sunday with its latest weekend of live shows.

As ever, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas marked all the routines which were added to viewer votes.

Who left Strictly 2023 tonight?

In the latest elimination this year it was Angela Scanlon who went out of Strictly.

She faced Layton Williams in the dance-off. Both couples performed their routines again. Layton and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their American Smooth to It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk. Angela and dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Craig, Anton and Motsi all voted to save Layton. Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley said she would have saved Angela.

Shirley shared: “Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

Who went out of Strictly so far

Angela is the ninth celebrity to be eliminated. Here’s who left Strictly last week and all the results so far…

Additionally Amanda Abbington withdrew on medical grounds in week 5. Ahead of the quarter-final, Nigel Harman withdrew due to an injury in training.

The contestants left in the competition are actor Bobby Brazier, sports star Annabel Croft, theatre performer Layton Williams and Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach.

They’ll go head to head in this week’s semi-final to determine who will make the grand final. In the semi-final all couples will dance twice with their total scores combined with the latest viewer votes. The bottom two will face the dance off on Sunday night.

How to vote on Strictly

You can vote on Strictly Come Dancing via phone or for free online via the BBC website. You have up to three free votes online which can be used on the same contestant to split between multiple celebs.

The Strictly Come Dancing voting lines will open and close each evening as announced by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in the live show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One ahead of the final on 16 December.