The Voice UK 2023 first look at latest auditions (Episode 5)

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of The Voice UK 2023, set to air on Saturday.

Tonight’s episode features another round of auditions for the new season.

Now in its twelfth series, the show features the iconic four red chairs, poised for the coaches to turn. The judging panel this year includes Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie.

Their task is to select the most talented contestants for their teams during the blind auditions, as they hunt for outstanding new performers.

Participants sing their hearts out, hoping to impress at least one coach enough to make them turn their chair and secure a spot in the battle rounds.

Eventually, the audience will have the final say in determining the winner, who will receive a recording contract, £50,000 in cash, and a luxurious vacation.

Meet the contestants who will appear in this Saturday’s episode…

Bob Strachan

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bob Strachan

Jazz Morley

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jazz Morley

Zaza

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zaza

Keilah Rebekah

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Keilah Rebekah

Jolie Stevens

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jolie Stevens

Jess Hayes

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess Hayes

Matt Green

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Matt Green ©ITV

Liam Price

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Liam Price

Jack Desmond

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jack Desmond



The Voice UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 2 December at 7:55PM on ITV1 and ITVX.