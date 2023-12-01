The Voice UK 2023 first look at latest auditions (Episode 5)

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of The Voice UK 2023, set to air on Saturday.
Tonight’s episode features another round of auditions for the new season.
Now in its twelfth series, the show features the iconic four red chairs, poised for the coaches to turn. The judging panel this year includes Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie.
Their task is to select the most talented contestants for their teams during the blind auditions, as they hunt for outstanding new performers.
Participants sing their hearts out, hoping to impress at least one coach enough to make them turn their chair and secure a spot in the battle rounds.
Eventually, the audience will have the final say in determining the winner, who will receive a recording contract, £50,000 in cash, and a luxurious vacation.
Meet the contestants who will appear in this Saturday’s episode…
Bob Strachan
Jazz Morley
Zaza
Keilah Rebekah
Jolie Stevens
Jess Hayes
Matt Green
Liam Price
Jack Desmond
The Voice UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 2 December at 7:55PM on ITV1 and ITVX.