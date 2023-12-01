tellymix
The Voice UK 2023 first look at latest auditions (Episode 5)

By Kayleigh Jade | Published
The Voice UK 2023 Episode 5 auditions
Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of The Voice UK 2023, set to air on Saturday.

Tonight’s episode features another round of auditions for the new season.

Now in its twelfth series, the show features the iconic four red chairs, poised for the coaches to turn. The judging panel this year includes Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie.

Their task is to select the most talented contestants for their teams during the blind auditions, as they hunt for outstanding new performers.

Participants sing their hearts out, hoping to impress at least one coach enough to make them turn their chair and secure a spot in the battle rounds.

Eventually, the audience will have the final say in determining the winner, who will receive a recording contract, £50,000 in cash, and a luxurious vacation.

Meet the contestants who will appear in this Saturday’s episode…

Bob Strachan

Bob Strachan
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bob Strachan

 

Jazz Morley

Jazz Morley
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jazz Morley

 

Zaza

Zaza
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zaza

 

Keilah Rebekah

Keilah Rebekah
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Keilah Rebekah

 

Jolie Stevens

Jolie Stevens
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jolie Stevens

 

Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess Hayes

 

Matt Green

Matt Green
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Matt Green ©ITV

 

Liam Price

Liam Price
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Liam Price

 

Jack Desmond

Jack Desmond
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jack Desmond

 
The Voice UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 2 December at 7:55PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

