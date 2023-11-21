Tonight's Great British Bake Off 2023 semi-final patisserie challenges

The much-anticipated semi-final of The Great British Bake Off 2023 airs tonight, bringing an exquisite patisserie challenge to the tent.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are set to evaluate the bakers’ creations, with the show airing on Channel 4 at 8 PM every Tuesday.

They are joined in the tent by GBBO hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

This season, twelve of the UK’s finest amateur bakers embarked on a 10-week baking adventure, showcasing their skills in a variety of challenges. Each week, Paul and Prue decide who will leave the tent and who will be crowned the star baker.

Tonight’s Bake Off recipes

In tonight’s semi-final, the four remaining bakers will face a test of their patisserie skills. The challenges include crafting an elegant French patisserie signature, a buttery French classic for the Technical and a showstopping Italian celebration cake featuring delicate puff pastry layers.

As Paul and Prue search for perfection in butter and finesse, the competition intensifies to see who will advance to the final and who will bid farewell.

The remaining contestants are Dan, a 42-year-old from Cheshire; Josh, 27, from Leicestershire; Matty, 28, from Cambridgeshire; and Tasha, 27, from Bristol.

Last week’s episode saw the departure of the eighth contestant, with Noel announcing Matty as the Star Baker and Alison delivering the news to Cristy that her journey in the series had come to an end.

Prue said: “I am so sorry to see Cristy go because she cares so much and she is a really really good baker.’

Cristy said on the show: “It has been such a crazy fast paced experience. So I can now sit back and reflect on what an amazing time I have had. I am really proud to have got this far. I am really proud.”

Catch all the excitement from the tent and find out who leaves next when GBBO returns tonight at 8 PM on Channel 4.

Additionally, don’t miss “The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice” hosted by Jo Brand, airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.