Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream results from new TV show

Here’s a recap of all the results from Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream so far.

Airing weekly on ITV1 and ITVX, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream sees 14 extraordinary musical theatre talents vying for the coveted roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Set against the breathtaking backdrops of Greece, the iconic setting of Mamma Mia!, Zoe Ball brings her dynamic hosting skills to the show, where each week, the contestants portraying Sophies and Skys will face challenges set by an illustrious panel of judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Behind the scenes: Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, Amber Riley and Alan Carr. Credit: ITV/Thames

The competitors will be rigorously evaluated on their singing, dancing, acting, and on-stage chemistry. As the competition intensifies each week, the number of contestants will diminish, leading up to an electrifying live grand finale in London’s West End. Here, two ultimate winners will emerge, ready to shine in the spotlight.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream results

Episode 4 – 12 November

Week four was chemistry week as the Sophies and Skys were paired up for the first time. In the week’s workshop, they performed the iconic love scene from the stage show, Lay All Your Love on Me, captivating everyone with their chemistry.

The local Greek audience then enjoyed six show-stopping performances. However, the episode ended on a dramatic note, as one pair were sent home with Maisie and Callum eliminated.

Episode 3 – 5 November

In week three, it was the boys’ turn to shine, as the seven Skys aimed to demonstrate to the judges that they had the makings of a leading man in London’s West End.

After enduring a gruelling acting workshop and delivering seven stellar music performances, it was Darcy who was sent home.

Episode 2 – 29 October

In week two it was all about the girls, as the seven Sophies took centre stage. The judges put the girls through their paces in their first acting workshop, where they recreated a famous scene from the film.

There were then seven show-stopping performances and when all was said and done, it was Maddy who was eliminated.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Esme, Desmonda and Leah. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Episode 1 – 22 October

The first week introduced us to the Sophies and Skys as they performed for the first time for the judges and a live audience.

However, no one was sent home, with all four contestants heading through to the next round of the competition.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream continues Sunday nights on ITV1. You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX.