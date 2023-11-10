Two more housemates have been given the boot from Big Brother 2023 in tonight’s live results.

This week saw five housemates facing the public vote in the biggest eviction of the series so far.

Noky, Olivia, Chanelle, Jenkin and Trish all faced the axe. AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the results live on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Friday night.

Who was evicted from Big Brother tonight?

In the live show (10 November), it was Chanelle and Trish who were evicted.

Chanelle was first to be evicted, becoming the seventh housemate to leave the house this series.

She kissed and hugged her fellow housemates before departing the house.

Next, AJ and Will return to the house to announce a second housemate would be leaving, with Trish the next to depart.

It proved a shock exit, with the live audience chanting ‘We Love Trish’ as she stepped out of the house.

The double exit leaves Jenkin, Olivia, Noky, Jordan, Henry, Yinrun, Tom and Matty in the house going into the final week of the series.

Elsewhere in Friday’s show, Chanelle and Trish cleared the air and hugged it out after a week of attention between the pair.

Chanelle said: “Please don’t think that me not saying nothing or just going about my day as if I don’t care. Underneath the make-up, I have been breaking my heart over in the diary room and in bed.”

Meanwhile, housemates took part in a new task which saw them battle it out as chickens and foxes in order to win a takeaway. Chanelle and Tom came out on top, enjoying a luxury chicken meal.

Big Brother returns with its next highlights show on Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. However, live feed will return online from 9PM on Saturday.

The grand final takes place next Friday night as one of the remaining housemates walks out with a £100,000 prize.