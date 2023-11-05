Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars face brutal interrogation in final episode

Just five celebrities have made it to the final of this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

This evening will see those who remain of the original sixteen contestants facing the most feared phase of the course…resistance to interrogation.

Those who have made the cut are Matt Hancock, Gareth Gates, Danielle Lloyd, Teddy Soares & Perri Shakes Drayton.

As the intense Special Forces Selection Course draws to a close, the participants encounter their greatest challenges yet, both physically and mentally, at moments when they feel most depleted.

In the climactic episode, the celebrity contestants find themselves prisoners of a formidable Hunter Force in the depths of the Vietnamese wilderness.

Deprived of their clothing and possessions, they face the grim reality of confinement in preparation for rigorous interrogation.

A seasoned team of interrogators, boasting over four decades of experience in combat zones, subjects them to the pivotal ‘Resistance to Interrogation’—a critical component of SAS selection.

The journey culminates in an excruciating endurance test known as the ‘sickener.’ Who will demonstrate the mental fortitude and physical stamina to reach the end and potentially pass the course? The result may be unexpected…

Speaking about the brutal challenge, Matt Hancock said: “It was really one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done and a very unpleasant experience. The only way through it was to have the same attitude that I had during the whole course, to just keep sticking around for a few more minutes all the way through, even when the interrogators were trying to rile me.”

Danielle Lloyd shared: “That was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Forget about the heights and stuff like that. This was intense. The noises just literally f**k your head up. I’d not eaten, I was wet, it was cold. It was just so hard to try and stay awake and try and stay focused.”

Gareth Gates added: “It was definitely the worst experience of my life. I haven’t ever felt pain like it. When you are held in those stress positions for hours, it’s torture.”

Perri Shakes-Drayton agreed: “That was torture. I thought they were going to calm down, but one of the interrogators was talking really nasty, treating me like a piece of poo on her shoe.”

And Teddy Soares said: “I was just about done. I remember being told that whole interrogation part lasted hours in the end, but at the time, it felt as though it was just lasting for days.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday 5 November at 9PM on Channel 4 or Channel4.com