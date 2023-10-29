Surprise Big Brother eviction in HUGE Halloween twist

A surprise Big Brother UK eviction is set to take place in the house this week.

As part of a shocking Halloween shake up, three housemates are set to face the public vote with one being given the boot out the backdoor.

Big Brother previously teased a spine-chilling Halloween surprise which will see one housemate become “possessed”, granting them the power to alter another’s destiny.

According to The Sun, they will have to nominate three housemates to immediately face eviction.

The trio up for the public vote will be revealed during spin-off show Late & Live before voting lines open via the BBUK app.

The one housemate with the most votes will be given the axe – and exit out the backdoor without any crowd or fanfare.

A source shared: “The unlucky housemate will be booted out the back door and not get their big eviction moment in front of a live crowd which is sure to come as a major blow.

“And their old housemates are going to be stunned to lose someone in such savage circumstances.”

The eviction result and aftermath will play out in Tuesday’s highlights show (31 October).

Meanwhile, it’s also claimed that evicted housemates Farida, Zak and Hallie will make a brief return as ‘ghosts’ as part of more Halloween shenanigans.

For now, Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The episode sees the housemates facing a new challenge where they’re tempted with treats – but only if they share their genuine feelings about their fellow housemates.

In an effort to elude the ever-watchful cameras, the duo finds a fleeting moment of intimacy away from their housemates’ curious glances, taking refuge beneath the kitchen table.

Although Big Brother might not always have an eye on every corner, its ears undoubtedly catch every whisper…

Big Brother airs Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM.