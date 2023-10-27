Hallie has spoken out after her eviction from Big Brother 2023.

Hallie became the third housemate to leave the house on Friday after facing the public vote against Dylan and Trish.

She left to cheers from the crowd after AJ Odudu and Will Best announced her name in Friday’s live show.

Reacting to her exit in her first interview, Hallie said: “That was amazing, my mum is the one person I wanted to see first and I’m so glad she was there. The feeling I got from the crowd, I loved it.”

Asked why she though she had been evicted, Hallie said: “I honestly have no idea. I think we’re all strong characters and we all bring something so different to the table. But I can’t tell you why but everything happens for a reason.”

After watching back who nominated her, Hallie reacted: “Chanelle surprised me… but I understand where each of them are coming from. At the end of the day it’s a game and what has to be done has to be done so I hold no bad blood. I love them all in there.”

And the 18-year-old reassured that she was still planning to head on holiday with her fellow housemates: “100 percent, Benidorm 2024 here we come!”

Hallie also opened up about coming out as a trans woman on the show on her second day in the house.

She explained: “The first night I wanted to see how the housemates were and their opinions on things and whatnot and going to sleep on the first night I felt as though they were all such genuine people and they would respect me. So it was on my mind the whole first night.

“The next morning, my heart was beating out of my chest and I was s**ting myself. But once I had said, ‘I am a trans woman’, and it was so empowering, it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders. The response from everyone was so lovely and I appreciate every single housemate in that house.

“They’re all so beautiful and special and unique in their way. The love I felt from all of them I really appreciated it.

“It was important to me to be loud and proud and show trans visibility and just be me, because I am what I am and I ain’t going to change for no one.”

Meanwhile, Hallie discussed her close bonds with Olivia and Kerry.

“Kerry put me in my place and told me when I was out of line. She was always worried for me, I could tell she wanted the best for me and she just grounded me in there,” Hallie shared. “Olivia will thrive in there. She’s bat-s**t crazy and so unique. She’ll just say it as it is.”

However when it came to who she wanted to see win Big Brother, Hallie named Yinrun has her champion.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.