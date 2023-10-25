A trio of housemates face eviction from the Big Brother UK house this week.

This evening saw the remaining housemates nominate for the third time this series.

However things weren’t straight forward with Yinrun breaking the rules and having her nominations voided.

Who’s up for eviction this week?

With her votes discounted, three housemates are up for eviction this week: Dylan, Hallie and Trish.

The three will face the next public vote ahead of Friday night’s third live eviction of the series.

In the third round of nominations, Trish received five nominations from Dylan, Jenkin, Kerry, Paul and Tom.

Dylan received four nominations from Kerry, Noky, Olivia and Trish.

Hallie received four nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin, Jordan and Tom.

Yinrun’s breach of the rules resulted in the annulment of her nominations for Hallie and Kerry. Consequently, Dylan ended up facing the public vote, alongside Hallie and Trish.

Yinrun told the housemates in the episode: “I feel very sorry because it might be a punishment for all housemates. I still say it because I was so nervous today and I don’t know who to choose. I apologise – sorry everyone.”

Trish reassured: “It’s just a bit of jail time. Try not to go into despair or guilt.”

As well as having her nominations revoked, Yinrun was sent to spend the day in jail in the garden.

Voting for this week’s eviction will commence at 10:15 PM tonight (Oct 25) exclusively through the Big Brother app. Viewers will have the opportunity to cast their votes to evict one of the housemates.

Friday night will determine whether Dylan, Hallie, or Trish will be evicted from the Big Brother house. Following the eviction, viewers can tune in to witness AJ Odudu and Will Best conduct the evictee’s first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

