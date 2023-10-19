Big Brother spoiler! Hallie punished AGAIN for more rule breaking

Hallie has been punished AGAIN by Big Brother for breaking the rules.

Thursday night’s highlights episode saw Hallie and Olivia both sent to jail by Big Brother after they were caught not-so-subtly talking in code.

Hallie later broke the rules again when she spoke to the housemates about her and Olivia’s code, explaining how she was attempting to tell Olivia that she thinks Matty nominated her.

In the house yesterday, Hallie was called to the Diary Room and told she had broken the rules regarding discussion of nominations.

The other housemates watched on from the living room as Hallie spoke to Big Brother.

“Therefore, Big Brother is left with no choice but to punish you,” Big Brother told Hallie. “Hallie, Big Brother takes rule breaks very seriously.”

Hallie’s latest punishment was to wear a cone on her head and a giant sandwich board reading ‘Rule Breaker’ until further notice.

It follows Hallie and Olivia spending most of the previous day in the rain after they were sent to jail in the garden.

Big Brother gathered the housemates and said, “This is Big Brother. Before you entered the house, the Big Brother rules were explained to you. The rules state that you may not attempt to communicate in code or write in messages. Yesterday, this rule was broken by Hallie and Olivia.”

The housemates were left shocked by the news of Hallie and Olivia’s secret communication.

Hallie stood up and said: “Do you want me to say what was written? I said Zak was a gameplayer, and I said I think Matty nominated me. It was nothing about Noky.”

As punishment, Hallie and Olivia had to wear orange prison jump suits and stand in cages in the garden while it rained.

Meanwhile their discussion caused drama throughout the house, with tension building between the various groups that have now formed as we enter the second week of the competition.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.