New Made In Chelsea spin-off Made in Bondi comes to E4

A new version of hit reality series Made In Chelsea has been announced.

Provisionally titled Made in Bondi, the series is a collaboration with Channel 4 and Australian broadcaster Seven Network.

Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite.

A teaser shares: “Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu, with every episode set to provide a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breath taking fashion and sizzling romances.

“From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives.”

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4 said: “I’m thrilled to see ‘Made in’ growing into a global franchise. Made in Chelsea has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Seven and working with new friends, Matchbox and old (but fabulous) friends, Monkey.”

The new series will air on E4 in the UK and on Channel 7 in Australia.

For now, some of Chelsea’s favourite socialites will be heading to Sydney for a special winter series of Made in Chelsea: Sydney – coming this December to E4 and Channel 4.