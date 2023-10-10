The Big Brother 2023 housemates go head to head tonight in an endurance challenge.

A cast of sixteen have entered the house for the reboot, now airing nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

In tonight’s episode, another day dawns in the Big Brother house, with housemates going about their usual routines until they receive a summons from Big Brother to assemble in the living room.

Big Brother’s announcement echoes through the house as the voice says: “This is Big Brother. Housemates, the key to living harmoniously in my house is to know each other inside out. And in today’s case top and tail.”

Following this, Big Brother issues another directive: “Can all the housemates make themselves comfy in the big bed? The last housemate in bed will win a very special treat.”

Eager to secure the coveted reward, all the housemates promptly gather in Big Brother’s Big Bed. However, there’s a catch – any housemate who leaves the bed or succumbs to sleep will be disqualified from the challenge.

Henry is the first to give up, exiting the bed and expressing his discomfort with the arrangement: “Well, I’m not very comfortable, so I’m going to get out.”

Jordan follows suit, leaving the bed while explaining: “Thanks. You’re all good too, but I don’t want to be in a bed with you all.”

As the day progresses, Big Brother employs various tactics to tempt housemates out of the bed, offering treats like a cheeseboard, coffee, smoothie, and even items salvaged from Jenkins’s exploded suitcase. The question remains, who among the housemates possesses the endurance to outlast the others in Big Brother’s Big Bed?

Amidst the challenge, as housemates continue to bond and engage in conversations, will any of their pillow talk spark tensions within the group?

Big Brother 2023 continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Friday will see the first live eviction as at least one housemate is given the boot.