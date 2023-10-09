Here’s a first look at upcoming new musical theatre TV talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Zoe Ball will host the new series on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series aims to discover two budding musical theatre talents to lead the cast of Mamma Mia in the West End. They’ll step into the pivotal characters of Sophie and Sky, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the successful film adaptations, for the worldwide sensation of this heart-warming musical.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Esme, Desmonda and Leah. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Desmonda, Leah, Stephanie, Maddy, Stevie and Maisie. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Nestled against the picturesque scenery of the enchanting Greek islands, viewers will be treated to an exclusive look as the participants are evaluated and guided by accomplished industry figures.

These contestants will undergo specialized workshops in singing, dancing, and acting, in addition to showcasing their talents through performances, all in pursuit of securing these coveted roles.

Joining Zoe are judges, comedian and TV personality Alan Carr; singer songwriter Jessie Ware; Olivier Award Winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen in London’s West End.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephanie. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias, Craig and Marcellus. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Darcey and Callum. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Maddy and Stephanie. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Host Zoe Ball said: “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there’s going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

Alan Carr said: “Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job.”

Jessie Ware added: “To be spending the summer in Greece, finding the new breakout stars and hopefully helping shed some light on the industry and help them find their way, I just can’t wait.”

Amber Riley enthused: ” Musical theatre has played such an integral role in my growth as a performer. I am all too happy to share what I’ve learned and to cheer on the world’s next biggest stars!”

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zoe Ball. ©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware. Credit: ITV/©Thames

And Samantha Barks, who was also a runner up in BBC TV series I’d Do Anything, said: “I just feel so honoured to get to be on the judging panel because I know what they’re going through, I’ve been there before and I can’t wait to guide them and challenge them, and be there for them.”

The series will start on Sunday, 22 October on ITV1 and ITVX.