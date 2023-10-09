Big Brother spoilers as Olivia kicks off in row over salmon

Salmon causes the first row of Big Brother 2023 in tonight’s highlights.

Sunday’s launch show of the new revived series introduced sixteen brand new housemates.

A first night twist saw Olivia put up for eviction, leaving her in tears.

And in tonight’s show, she continues to be a focus of attention in an argument over food.

While Olivia enjoys her lunch in the kitchen, Farida asks her: “Can I have a little taste of salmon? I’m much more of a fish person than a chicken person.”

Olivia agrees, and Farida samples some of her salmon.

However, when Olivia later heads into the garden, it becomes apparent that she isn’t pleased with the food sharing.

Addressing some of her fellow housemates, Olivia inquires, “What are your thoughts on sharing food?”

She goes on to explain, “I was eating my salmon and my corn, and Farida was like, ‘Can I have some of your corn?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, go for it.’ Then she started eating my salmon, my actual lunch. She had a spoon and was eating off my plate.”

Olivia concludes by saying, “I was a bit like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this.'”

Elsewhere tonight, Olivia gets the chance to save herself from eviction.

In the garden, Big Brother gathers all the housemates for a game known as ‘Big Brother’s Big Brilliant Line-Up.’

During this game, one housemate takes a turn at arranging the others in order of ‘most to least’ in various categories. The twist is that the specific category is only revealed to the housemates after they’ve completed the ranking.

The housemates take on the task, categorizing one another based on criteria like intelligence, humour, trustworthiness, kindness, and entertainment value. As their opinions emerge during this game, it raises questions about whether these revelations will lead to any frustration among the housemates.

Additionally, viewers wonder if Olivia has managed to avoid being labelled the least entertaining housemate, securing immunity from the public vote in the process.

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.