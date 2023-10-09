Big Brother’s Hallie opens up to the other housemates in a personal chat in tonight’s episode.

Fresh from yesterday’s launch, this evening sees the first highlights episode of the new series.

In the show, the housemates gather at the dining table discussing their living situation when Hallie shares: “Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.”

She continues: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Hallie’s fellow housemates express their support with hugs and Chanelle remarks: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.” Dylan chimes in, saying: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Hallie, feeling relieved, admits: “I don’t know why I was nervous.”

Farida reassures her, saying, “You don’t need to be nervous.” Trish adds, “We’ve got you.”

Elsewhere tonight, Big Brother assembles all the housemates in the garden for the ‘Big Brother’s Big Brilliant Line-Up Game.’

In this challenge, one housemate at a time is tasked with arranging their fellow housemates in order of ‘most to least’ according to various undisclosed categories. The specific category is only revealed to the housemates after they’ve made their arrangements.

During this game, the housemates take turns organizing each other based on attributes such as intelligence, humor, trustworthiness, kindness, and entertainment value. The question remains: will their individual opinions and Big Brother’s game revelations lead to any frustrations among the housemates?

Furthermore, has Olivia managed to avoid being voted as the least entertaining housemate and secured immunity from the public vote?

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.