Big Brother UK live feed bird sounds explained

Here’s why the audio on the Big Brother live feed is often muted and replaced with bird sounds.

Big Brother has returned for 2023 with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

Alongside the show’s return, fan favourite live feed has made a comeback, streaming each evening online via ITVX direct from the house.

However often the audio of the feed is muted, with the housemates’ conversations replaced with the sound of birds.

Why the Big Brother live feed has bird sounds

The birdsong is used to block out comments and remarks by the housemates that cannot be aired.

There are a number of reasons why conversations may not make it to air.

Inappropriate language and content

There are rules about what language can be broadcast and when, most commonly that swearing and such cannot air before 9PM, also known as ‘the watershed’

Unsuitable content is not limited to swearing, and rules can even apply beyond the watershed. It may include things like highly offensive language and slurs, sexual content, discussions of dangerous acts and violence.

To protect privacy

While the housemates may have given up their right to privacy by entering a house full of cameras, the people they talk about have not.

Personal conversations about people in the outside world, such as friends and family members, may therefore be muted.

Legal matters

There are a whole host of legal reasons that result in Big Brother live feed bird sounds. For example, copyright law means that housemates singing cannot be aired.

It can also include the risk of defamation by a housemate making a false or unproven, potentially damaging claim about an individual or company.

There are also legal issues with the naming and discussion of brands, which is why you’ll often see logos on food and drinks covered in labels.

When to watch Big Brother’s live feed

Big Brother’s live feed is available nightly on ITV’s ITVX streaming platform.

It typically begins at 11PM after the end of the spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live and runs to 2AM.

The live feed will come direct from the newly designed Big Brother house.

At the heart of the living space, there’s a contemporary circular seating area where housemates gather to discover their fate during live eviction nights, hosted by new presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

A noteworthy addition to the house is an upstairs area, a first in Big Brother history. This upper level boasts a glass wall, allowing housemates to peer into the communal living area below.

Furthermore, the house features a plush bedroom with a variety of single and double beds. Additionally, there’s a spacious pampering station where housemates can relax, catch up on the latest happenings with their fellow contestants, and prepare themselves for another day in the house.