Big Brother has introduced free voting for the brand new series – here’s how to make your vote count.

Big Brother returns for 2023 with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

Once more, the public will play a pivotal role by casting their votes throughout the series, ultimately deciding the fortunate winner who will claim a life-changing cash prize.

How to vote for free on Big Brother

You can vote for FREE in evictions and more via the official Big Brother mobile app.

Unless otherwise stated, you will be voting to evict your least favourite housemate.

Voting will open and close as announced during the show each evening.

AJ Odudu and Will Best present the series as well as its nightly spin-off

Alongside the highlights every night there will be live feed streaming online on ITVX into the early hours.

A fresh ensemble of carefully chosen housemates are residing in the renowned Big Brother house for up to six weeks, with cameras documenting their every move and the nation eagerly following their journey.

The action unfolds within the iconic Big Brother house, which has been revamped with a contemporary new design for this exciting reimagining of the show.

An innovative addition to the house debuts for the first time: an upstairs area with a glass wall, providing housemates with a view of the communal living area. This upper level can be accessed via stairs or a specially installed mobility lift, ensuring full accessibility for all housemates.

Ultimately only one housemate will last the length of the series, taking home a cash prize of some £100,000.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX.