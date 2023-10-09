Here’s how to get Big Brother: Late & Live tickets to be in the audience of the show!

Big Brother returned for 2023 with a brand new series on Sunday night, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

Straight after each highlights episode, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best present new spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live from the site of the Big Brother house.

AJ Odudu and Will Best

They’ll be joined by a studio audience giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content including evictees first live interview alongside, access to the camera runs, celebrity guest commentary and debate plus weekly nomination results.

How to get Big Brother: Late & Live tickets

You can be in the audience of Big Brother: Late & Live with FREE tickets available online from Applause Store here.

Episodes air Sunday – Friday nights with the audience required to be at the studio in North-West London from 9PM.

A callout reads: “AJ Odudu and Will Best host a nightly live show to discuss, dissect and debate the hottest topics and events from the house, and we’re looking for you to join our studio audience.”

Alongside the the main highlights and nightly spin-off there will be live feed streaming online via ITVX into the early hours.

An entirely fresh ensemble of housemates, drawn from diverse backgrounds, have called the world’s most renowned reality TV residence home for a duration of up to six weeks. Every moment will be under the watchful eye of cameras, with the entire nation eagerly tracking their every twist and turn.

All the action unfolds beneath the iconic roof of the reimagined Big Brother house, now sporting a contemporary makeover. Expect ingenious challenges, heart-pounding nominations, and riveting live evictions to make a comeback. Once again, the public’s vital role will see them voting throughout the series and ultimately crowning the victor, who will seize a life-changing cash prize.