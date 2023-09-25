tellymix
Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast adds brand new singles

Published by Josh Darvill
Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast new additions
The Married At First Sight UK cast is about to get a little bigger with some new arrivals on their way.

The new series launched a week ago on E4 with the first brides and grooms heading down the isle.

Joining the experiment over the next couple of weeks are some brand-new singles who are ready to shake things up.

Meet the new cast members below…

JJ

JJ

Age: 30
Job: Fashion Brand Owner
From: Essex

JJ, a proud mummy’s boy from Essex, aims to break free from the “Essex boy” stereotype and find love closer to home after dating models in LA. He’s a hopeless romantic and is eager to share his life with his dream girl.

 

Jordan

Jordan

Age: 26
Job: Personal Trainer
From: Sheffield

Jordan, a cheeky Northerner with boundless energy, seeks a life partner to share his adventures after facing relationship challenges. He’s enlisting experts’ help to find someone who ticks all his boxes.

 

Mark

Mark

Age: 36
Job: Customer Service Manager
From: London

Mark, a fashion-forward Londoner, believes in “too much is never enough.” After a decade of being single, he’s ready to put himself to the test with experts’ assistance in finding the right match.

 

Matt

Matt

Age: 29
Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete
From: Harrogate

Laid-back Yorkshire lad Matt, known for his caring nature, is ready to find the perfect person with the experts’ help after a year of being single.

 

Sean

Sean

Age: 31
Job: Store Manager
From: Durham

Fashion-savvy and outspoken Sean has recently come out as gay and seeks to make up for lost time in love with the experts’ guidance.

 

Adrienne

Adrienne

Age: 26
Job: Project Support Officer
From: Cumbria

Independent Adrienne, who recently lost eight stone, is determined to find a self-driven partner who matches her newfound confidence.

 

Bianca

Bianca

Age: 29
Job: Hair Extension Specialist
From: Buxton

Glamorous Bianca, who has risen from self-doubt stronger than ever, prioritizes love and marriage as she approaches her 30s.

 

Erica

Erica

Age: 25
Job: Dance Teacher/Social Media Manager
From: Edinburgh

Erica, a dance teacher and social media manager, seeks her soulmate outside of Edinburgh after experiencing heartbreak and disappointment in past relationships.

 

Married At First Sight UK continues Monday – Thursday nights on E4.

