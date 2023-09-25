The Married At First Sight UK cast is about to get a little bigger with some new arrivals on their way.

The new series launched a week ago on E4 with the first brides and grooms heading down the isle.

Joining the experiment over the next couple of weeks are some brand-new singles who are ready to shake things up.

Meet the new cast members below…

Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast new additions

JJ

Age: 30

Job: Fashion Brand Owner

From: Essex

JJ, a proud mummy’s boy from Essex, aims to break free from the “Essex boy” stereotype and find love closer to home after dating models in LA. He’s a hopeless romantic and is eager to share his life with his dream girl.

Jordan

Age: 26

Job: Personal Trainer

From: Sheffield

Jordan, a cheeky Northerner with boundless energy, seeks a life partner to share his adventures after facing relationship challenges. He’s enlisting experts’ help to find someone who ticks all his boxes.

Mark

Age: 36

Job: Customer Service Manager

From: London

Mark, a fashion-forward Londoner, believes in “too much is never enough.” After a decade of being single, he’s ready to put himself to the test with experts’ assistance in finding the right match.

Matt

Age: 29

Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete

From: Harrogate

Laid-back Yorkshire lad Matt, known for his caring nature, is ready to find the perfect person with the experts’ help after a year of being single.

Sean

Age: 31

Job: Store Manager

From: Durham

Fashion-savvy and outspoken Sean has recently come out as gay and seeks to make up for lost time in love with the experts’ guidance.

Adrienne

Age: 26

Job: Project Support Officer

From: Cumbria

Independent Adrienne, who recently lost eight stone, is determined to find a self-driven partner who matches her newfound confidence.

Bianca

Age: 29

Job: Hair Extension Specialist

From: Buxton

Glamorous Bianca, who has risen from self-doubt stronger than ever, prioritizes love and marriage as she approaches her 30s.

Erica

Age: 25

Job: Dance Teacher/Social Media Manager

From: Edinburgh

Erica, a dance teacher and social media manager, seeks her soulmate outside of Edinburgh after experiencing heartbreak and disappointment in past relationships.

