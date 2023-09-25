The Married At First Sight UK cast is about to get a little bigger with some new arrivals on their way.
The new series launched a week ago on E4 with the first brides and grooms heading down the isle.
Joining the experiment over the next couple of weeks are some brand-new singles who are ready to shake things up.
Meet the new cast members below…
Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast new additions
JJ
Age: 30
Job: Fashion Brand Owner
From: Essex
JJ, a proud mummy’s boy from Essex, aims to break free from the “Essex boy” stereotype and find love closer to home after dating models in LA. He’s a hopeless romantic and is eager to share his life with his dream girl.
Jordan
Age: 26
Job: Personal Trainer
From: Sheffield
Jordan, a cheeky Northerner with boundless energy, seeks a life partner to share his adventures after facing relationship challenges. He’s enlisting experts’ help to find someone who ticks all his boxes.
Mark
Age: 36
Job: Customer Service Manager
From: London
Mark, a fashion-forward Londoner, believes in “too much is never enough.” After a decade of being single, he’s ready to put himself to the test with experts’ assistance in finding the right match.
Matt
Age: 29
Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete
From: Harrogate
Laid-back Yorkshire lad Matt, known for his caring nature, is ready to find the perfect person with the experts’ help after a year of being single.
Sean
Age: 31
Job: Store Manager
From: Durham
Fashion-savvy and outspoken Sean has recently come out as gay and seeks to make up for lost time in love with the experts’ guidance.
Adrienne
Age: 26
Job: Project Support Officer
From: Cumbria
Independent Adrienne, who recently lost eight stone, is determined to find a self-driven partner who matches her newfound confidence.
Bianca
Age: 29
Job: Hair Extension Specialist
From: Buxton
Glamorous Bianca, who has risen from self-doubt stronger than ever, prioritizes love and marriage as she approaches her 30s.
Erica
Age: 25
Job: Dance Teacher/Social Media Manager
From: Edinburgh
Erica, a dance teacher and social media manager, seeks her soulmate outside of Edinburgh after experiencing heartbreak and disappointment in past relationships.
Married At First Sight UK continues Monday – Thursday nights on E4.