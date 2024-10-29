The BBC will air new Welsh crime drama, The One That Got Away, a six-part series that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Set and filmed in Pembroke Dock, Wales, this intense thriller will air on BBC Wales, BBC Four, and BBC iPlayer.

The story, penned by Law & Order UK writer Catherine Tregenna, features The Mallorca Files star Elen Rhys as DI Ffion Lloyd and Hinterland’s Richard Harrington as DS Rick Walters.

After a nurse is murdered, DI Lloyd is forced to reunite with her former lover, DS Walters, to crack the case.

The murder shakes the community and casts doubt on a past conviction, making it clear that old wounds have been opened.

What’s worse, there’s a looming fear that a copycat killer may be on the loose.

It is a forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a relationship, past and present.

This English-language series is adapted from the Welsh-language drama Cleddau, which aired on S4C.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “The One That Got Away is a deliciously dark and atmospheric thriller – sure to keep BBC viewers gripped to the very end…”